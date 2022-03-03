Opinion THE FINANCE GHOST: Has video killed the hotel star? Business trips are still a hard sell — that means tough times for City Lodge, writes The Finance Ghost B L Premium

We’ve lived through historic times in the past couple of years. Just when we thought the pandemic was over, another problem starting with a "P" came along.

The global tourism industry has been through a war without guns and is now facing a war with weapons — some of them nuclear. The fighting may only be in Ukraine and hopefully won’t go beyond that, but the impact on tourism will be widespread...