SARAH BUITENDACH: The year of the swindle

Move over serial killers, kidnappers and cult leaders — a new kind of true-life criminal has commandeered our TV screens and conversations.

We are mesmerised by their high-flying lives, their audacity and their shamelessness. They are bad people who’ve done bad things, yet we cannot resist their alluring net of luxury and lies. In fact, it’s the sheer sexiness of their schlenter that ensured they (almost) pulled it off in the first place.

This year, it seems, is fast becoming the year of the swindler. Now, it is true that people on the take are a perennial of the SA news cycle. If it weren’t for the city of Tshwane’s debt-gathering rampage, rent-seekers would entirely dominate the headlines.

But even though we’re jaded by SA’s stream of shifty fraudsters, we can’t seem to resist a yarn about a glitzy grifter like Simon Leviev (real name Shimon Yehuda Hayut).

The Tinder Swindler, the Netflix documentary about this Israeli native who conned women he matched with on dating app Tinder, has been a wild success since it premiered in early February.

It has trended on social media and spawned all kinds of memes.