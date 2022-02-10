Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: Riding the Twitter wave It’s Twitter, not Spotify, that The Ghost loves — even if its money making model needs tweaking B L Premium

Twitter expects to release results around the time of publication of this column. After the shocking volatility we’ve seen in the tech space in recent weeks, you may want to hold on to your hats if you’re a shareholder (like me).

With Jack Dorsey stepping down as Twitter CEO (for the second time in his life), all eyes will be on Parag Agrawal as he delivers his first earnings report. Dorsey needed to go, as splitting his time as the CEO of both Square and Twitter clearly wasn’t working. His wizardly beard and tie-dye fashion sense also did little to ease investors’ nerves...