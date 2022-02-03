Opinion CHRIS ROPER: The EFF, and the banality of evil The thugs of the EFF and its ilk want xenophobes to believe they’re a force of civil society. They’re not — they’re simply populist bullies engaged in a shakedown

One of the consequences of being caught up in the rush of the breaking news cycle is that we often move on too quickly to the next big story. This happens to both consumers and producers of news, and for a number of reasons.

One, I guess, might be that it’s a side effect of how the digital world has conditioned us to always be clicking, endlessly in search of the next novelty, be it a new story or just a new data point. For journalism, another is the need to fill space, that white empty space that frames advertising inventory, a tabula rasa of cost-per-click waiting for journalists to graffiti it...