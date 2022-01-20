Opinion VIEW FROM THE THAMES DEON GOUWS: Liar, liar, pants on fire Some of the most successful captains of industry have turned out to be charlatans

Have you ever heard of Abrie Krueger? Neither had I, until one day last week when I decided to google "world’s biggest liar".

I wondered what the search might yield. Would it be something about Pinocchio and his growing nose? Former US president Donald Trump and a stolen election? SA politicians appearing before the Zondo commission?..