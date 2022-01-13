THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Hitting the right note on price
When assessing growth stocks, ask yourself if you’re buying Zoom or a digital piano. Either one is fine at the right price
I love technology. Truly. The latest example of human progress that I’m obsessed with is the digital piano that I treated myself to after a year of exceptionally hard work in 2021.
A gorgeous Yamaha Clavinova now sits in the corner of my living room, offering a rare opportunity to learn an entirely new skill as an adult...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.