THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Ford versus Ferrari
Comparing Ford and Ferrari products hasn’t been relevant since the GT40s took the chequered flag and embarrassed the Italians in the 1960s
16 December 2021 - 05:00
Motorsport gained in popularity in 2021 thanks to a fierce rivalry between two drivers. But the biggest winner of the 2021 Formula 1 season will probably be Netflix with Drive to Survive, especially after the drama of the past weekend’s final race (in which Max Verstappen won the title ahead of Lewis Hamilton).
Over 50 years ago, Ford and Ferrari battled it out at Le Mans, as told in the excellent film Ford v Ferrari. Both those companies are listed, with Ford boasting a market cap of nearly $86bn and Ferrari over $44bn...
