ROB ROSE: The case for banning anti-vaxxers from buses and bars

Unvaccinated people must be prevented from taking public transport, and stopped from eating in indoor restaurants or bars. That’s the view of organised business, as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that a task team is being set up to investigate such a vaccine mandate.

On Friday, Business for SA (B4SA) chair Martin Kingston put it stronger than ever: “We need to rapidly move to a situation where only vaccinated individuals should be allowed to travel in buses, taxis and airplanes, or to eat and drink in indoor establishments such as restaurants and taverns.”

Such a ban wouldn’t apply to certain “emergency use” areas — such as hospitals, grocery stores and some government services — but this is in accord with the science around Covid, Kingston argued.

Over the weekend, Shabir Madhi, dean of the faculty of health sciences at Wits University, argued pretty much the same thing.

Among the steps that he said SA needed to take is to “implement vaccine passports for entry into any indoor space where people gather, including places of worship and public transport”.

Madhi said that vaccination might be a choice, but it carries consequences. “Even if vaccines only reduce transmission modestly, over and above the infections they prevent, a breakthrough case in a vaccinated individual poses less risk of transmission to others than infection in an unvaccinated and previously uninfected individual.”

Still, this is a view unlikely to be popular with the 59% of SA adults who, for one reason or another, have chosen not to get vaccinated.

But it’s a move which has worked elsewhere.

In France, for example, President Emmanuel Macron issued a mandate in September barring anyone from entering restaurants, museums, sports events or indoor spaces like museums unless they’d been fully vaccinated or had a new negative Covid test.

Today, 90% of the French population has been vaccinated. And while the country is now in the midst of a fifth wave, the number of people in hospital for Covid is just a quarter of what it was this time a year ago.

It would be more complicated for Ramaphosa’s government to issue such a decree, but SA’s private sector has far more room to implement these sorts of limitations on who can use its services.

On Sunday night, Business Unity SA (Busa) CEO Cas Coovadia said mandates are entirely in line with the obligation of companies to ensure a safe workplace for their staff.

“We have no doubt it will be contested, but all we can do is urge South Africans to follow the science,” he told Newzroom Afrika. “We all have beliefs, we all have our views, but at the end of the day, let’s listen to the scientists, let’s listen to the medical people [who are] telling us this is the responsible thing to do — vaccinate, for yourself and others.”

More companies are following the lead of Discovery, which was the first to announce a mandate in September. At the time, CEO Adrian Gore said his hope was that other organisations will follow suit, with a profound systemic impact on vaccination uptake.

Yet not many companies have been brave enough to do so, with only a few — like Sanlam — the exceptions.

Significantly, however, last week, Wits University and the University of Cape Town said that from next year, all students and staff will need to be vaccinated to access their premises.