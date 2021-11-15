SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Joburg’s R120m-plus white elephant

Mind the accountability gap

Rams Sekati is the sports & recreation manager for Joburg Region E, currently based at Paterson Park. He tells me the issue is a problem of staff – that is, there aren’t any. Our indefatigable city officials have, it seems, opened a state-of-the-art facility without employing a single person to work there. And so, without lifeguards, for example, the swimming pool remains shuttered.

As it is, Sekati says he’s poaching people from elsewhere on an ad hoc basis for upkeep – using workers from the expanded public works programme for cleaning, or getting grounds staff from the department’s Alexandra property to cut the grass. And he tries, he says, to redirect lifeguards from the pool in Alex. But the “structure” – the plan of who will work at the centre, and the responsibilities they will take on – has yet to be approved. Without budget, it’s a struggle.

Wandering around the deserted property, you’d swear the centre was opened prematurely. Only, the City of Joburg website notes that the project was actually completed in September 2020 already. And even that was substantially behind schedule: the project was originally due for completion in November 2018, according to the local knock-and-drop.

It speaks to ineptitude of monumental proportions that an entire municipal government can’t get it together in 14 months to budget for – and hire – staff for a centre that has been on the cards for literally years. And then cynically “open” it, complete with apparently fake props, in what looks to me like nothing more than an election gimmick.

I could, of course, be wrong; there may be a reasonable explanation for all this. But if that’s the case, the city isn’t saying. In fact, it’s shown all the responsiveness of a recalcitrant sloth.

E-mails to outgoing community development MMC Margaret Arnolds have gone unanswered; e-mails and text messages to city spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane have disappeared into a similar communications black hole; and the city’s department of community development, after asking for questions to be sent on e-mail, has simply not responded.

It’s been almost two weeks since my first queries were sent.

Even local ward councillor Eleanor Huggett seems powerless to get any answers. She has, it seems, been given a dud name and number for her own inquiries. When I contacted her, she copied Arnolds into her reply to me, nudging the MMC to answer the questions.

Crickets.

So, we don’t know whether Paterson Park is standing idle because of a lack of human resources brought on by sheer incompetence, or some kind of turf war. Did someone simply forget to budget for it? Or has that funding been directed elsewhere?

It’s a complete mystery why a fully functional centre should stand empty for more than a year.

Courtesy of the city’s sullen silence, we also don’t know when staff will be appointed. Or why the centre was “opened” on October 12 at all, given its evident inability to actually serve the local community at present.

Perhaps most importantly, we don’t even know what this actually cost us. The City of Joburg website tells us the “Johannesburg Development Agency [JDA] started work in May 2015 with a total budget of R120m”. But the city’s annual reports from 2017 to 2020 show the total budgeted capex for “Paterson Park – stormwater & new social facilities, park and road upgrading” comes in at R246m – roughly double the original figure. That’s excluding another R78m from the JDA in 2016, bringing the budgeted total to R324m.

Is the discrepancy because substantially more had to be spent than initially envisaged on the notoriously problematic storm-water drains? Did the road upgrade cost more than expected? It could be anything, really. We just don’t know.

Against the backdrop of the R15m scaffolding masquerading as a stadium in the Eastern Cape’s Enoch Mgijima municipality, R25m spent on an arts centre in KwaZulu-Natal that’s spent 10 years in construction limbo, and an unused R112m stadium in Parys – complete with a R3.3m commemorative statue – the Paterson Park centre looks positively brilliant. But until such time as it actually becomes operational, it simply looks like yet another eye-wateringly expensive, taxpayer-funded white elephant.

De Villiers is editor of the FM’s Features section