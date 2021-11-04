THERE SHALL BE WORK
XHANTI PAYI: Charity is not justice
A ‘just transition’ to clean energy shouldn’t leave developing nations behind. Doing so will simply increase inequality within and between nations
"Charity is no substitute for justice. If we never challenge a social order that allows some to accumulate wealth … while others are short-changed, then even acts of kindness end up supporting unjust arrangements. We must never ignore the injustices that make charity necessary, or the inequalities that make it possible."
I was reminded of these words — US academic Michael Eric Dyson’s reflection on the response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — when I read a statement from the presidency this week. It said SA’s partners, including the US, UK and the EU, have agreed on "$8.5bn over the next three to five years through a range of instruments ... to support the implementation of our revised nationally determined contribution [SA’s climate action plan] through a just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy". This funding is meant to "accelerate investment in renewable energy and the development of new sectors such as electric vehicles and green hydrogen"...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now