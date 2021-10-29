Reinventing the MBA to meet future needs

Regent Business School’s MBA is in a state of flux. The fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and the digital era have not only challenged the nature of work and job market in an unprecedented way, but also precipitated major disruptions in business education. Then the pandemic brought the world to a grinding halt.

Almost overnight, Regent was compelled to shift to a completely virtual mode of education. The relentless push towards digital-based disruption in learning and teaching reinforced the need for an urgent review of the structure, assessment and outcome of the MBA programme.

It was necessary to visualise not only learning outcomes but also the skills and competencies required by graduates to meet the challenges of an uncertain future with confidence.

Furthermore, the rapid pace of new technology in business has disrupted jobs and diluted the relevance of the core curriculum of our MBA. The blurring of disciplinary boundaries requires future graduates to be agile learners and multidisciplinary. They need a complex and integrated set of skills such as critical thinking, decision-making, emotional intelligence, cognitive flexibility and complex problem-solving.

We were forced to ask some deeper questions, such as:

W hat is the purpose of business education?;

W hat should the MBA graduate be able to do?; and

W hat are the ecosystem boundaries within which MBA education should be anchored?

So what are the key principles underscoring our new MBA? To succeed in the face of disruptive change, MBA graduates must be innovative and entrepreneurial in mindset and be able to master three distinct precepts: ideation, to generate potential innovative ideas; incubation, to validate these ideas; and scaling, to reallocate the assets and capabilities needed to grow these ideas.

To realise these opportunities and make students employable requires the new MBA to take a proactive approach and switch focus from a conventional knowledge-based approach to a constructive one focusing on the development of the learner.

Business education must design a contemporary, competencies-based curriculum that helps empower MBA graduates with critical cognitive and digital skills to thrive in the evolving digital economy. The new MBA curriculum should develop a learning and interdisciplinary mindset in students to help them evolve and remain relevant in the future.

To thrive in the new world, MBA graduates need skills that equip them to deal with ambiguity and uncertainty. For this to happen, the MBA curriculum has to focus on developing skills around creativity, critical analysis and a systems approach to problem-solving. Graduates increasingly require higher-order skills including creativity, critical analysis, problem-solving and advanced communication skills.

The new MBA has to provide a transformative educational experience that prepares students for the jobs and industries of the future. It must educate learners about the roles and responsibilities of business and explore ways in which business can be part of the solution to problems such as sustainability, climate change, inequality and poverty.

The new MBA should empower graduates not only with the ability to respond to change but to be change agents. It should be industry-orientated and leadership-focused, to produce a new generation of creative business leaders with new skills; greater confidence; national, regional and international experience; and a capacity to deliver outstanding results for an increasingly complex global arena.

Regent will have to instil in its MBA students a deeper understanding of global socioeconomic developments, integrated with relevant technologies, built on innovation.

Dialogues and strategic planning sessions within Regent indicated that its MBA should focus on immersing students in an experience that places problem-solving in a digital, rapidly changing, ambiguous and unpredictable world.

These sessions also recommended that academic and professional excellence will empower our graduates to lead society through turbulence and into prosperity.

This will be achieved by integrating innovation, design-thinking principles, cutting-edge technology labs, enterprise development challenges and other emerging think-tanks into an immersive and integrated learning experience.

Prof Dhiru Soni is head of innovation and research at Regent Business School, Durban