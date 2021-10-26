SARAH BUITENDACH: Hell has nothing on these curses of life

You probably know Jason Sudeikis for his role as the incandescently kind Ted Lesso, in the hit Apple TV+ series of the same name. His portrayal of a US football coach hired to head up a Premier League British soccer team has been the perfect counterattack to corona doom, and earned the US actor an Emmy.

Long before Ted bicycle-kicked Sudeikis’s star into the stratosphere, he was known for a decidedly less angelic part. He played The Devil.

For 10 years, Sudeikis was a cast member of the US skit TV show Saturday Night Live (SNL). During that time he’d appear as a caricature Prince of Darkness – three-piece red satin suit and fork included – satirising how current world events made hell seem cool by comparison.

As SNL’s guest star this past weekend, Sudeikis reprised Satan, lampooning everyone and everything – even claiming responsibility for inventing global warming, bitcoin and vaping. He ignored a call from Prince Andrew – “he’s blowing my phone up all the time with all these pics coming out of him, me and J Eps”, he exclaimed with a drawl. And then, hilariously, he denied having anything to do with the far-right conspiracy movement QAnon. “Those guys are crazy,” El Diablo added.