DEON GOUWS: Brexit: the biggest own goal a nation has ever scored

In early 2019, I was invited by one of SA’s leading financial institutions to share a platform and address audiences around the country. Those were the days of seamless travel, handshakes all round and rooms filled to capacity — everything taken for granted, of course. But I digress.

Mine was the second slot on the agenda, immediately after a pre-eminent political commentator had shared some disconcerting thoughts about the state of the SA nation.

On each occasion, I started my presentation by stating that, having listened to the previous speaker and being resident in London, I missed the political stability, credible leaders and strong currency of my motherland. Some of the attendees chuckled, but I was only half-joking.

Those who followed the politics of Brexit closely may recall that this was the time when the UK was in constant negotiations with the EU, not only about the details of an eventual agreement and all the related complications such as the Northern Ireland Protocol (which the UK itself wants to renegotiate as we speak, now that it has woken up to what it actually means), but also about the leave date itself (remember Article 50)? Eventually this political turmoil led to the demise of embattled Theresa May as prime minister, followed by the coronation of a bumbling Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson soon after. Talk about the frying pan and the fire …

Fast-forward 2½ years, and some of the worst fears articulated by Remainers are starting to turn into reality.

Against this background, economist Mike Schüssler asked the following question on Twitter at the beginning of October: "How is Boris Mugabe’s England doing?"

To which I responded: "Lekker here, thanks. We don’t have petrol to fill up the car in which we would travel to that supermarket with the empty shelves. It’s also not a problem that the pubs can’t find any staff, as they’ve run out of beer to serve anyway. And we have the English weather to enjoy."