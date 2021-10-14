OBITUARY: Allan Greenblo: The quintessential journalist watchdog

When Allan Greenblo was handed a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism two years ago, he was a little surprised — and notably touched — by the accolade.

He shouldn’t have been: few business journalists in SA have deserved it as much.

Perhaps it was because he’d been nominated by his peers, many of whom had been mentored by Allan for years, that he felt touched so deeply. Often, he’d send e-mails about articles of theirs he liked, or tip-offs on stories he reckoned they’d be keen to chase.

It was a measure of the man: generous to his last breath, supremely well read, empathetic and blessed with a head for both business and business journalism. This last point may seem axiomatic, but it is actually remarkable to straddle both competencies so effortlessly, and so successfully.

But Allan, as usual, had defied the easy typecasting. A member of the University of Cape Town students’ representative council who’d brought Bobby Kennedy to SA in the 1960s, Allan started at the FM in 1967, where he worked under founding editor George Palmer and eventually became its finance editor.

In 1978, however, he was part of a group of FM rebels who walked out to launch the opposition Finance Week, a publication he edited from 1982 to 1995. After losing a battle for control of the magazine later, he became the MD of BDFM, the company that owned Business Day and the FM.

But despite his deft touch for the business, he remained at heart a skilled crusading financial journalist — one of the best of a golden generation.

Testament to this is the fact that the Sanlam Life Achievement Award came 26 years after he’d first scooped the overall Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year Award in 1993. It told the world what those close to him already appreciated: this was a man who knew how to craft a story, and he knew how to make a business of it.

This is why, over the past 16 years, he’s been able to turn the small magazine he started, Today’s Trustee, into such a thriving, and unexpected, success.