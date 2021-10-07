Opinion GLOBAL INVESTOR JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: New Zealand shares to buy now Should you invest in stocks from the country of our rugby archrivals? B L Premium

The thrilling victory of the Springboks over the All Blacks at the weekend was a showcase of the intense rivalry between these two proud rugby nations.

At 60-million people, SA’s population is 12 times that of New Zealand’s. In terms of the respective sizes of the two countries’ economies, however, SA’s economy (our annual GDP) is only 50% larger than New Zealand’s. When it comes to comparing stock markets, SA dominates, with more than R17-trillion worth of stocks listed on the JSE, versus roughly NZ$180bn (about R1.9-trillion) worth of stocks listed on New Zealand’s Exchange (NZX)...