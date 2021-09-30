Opinion THERE SHALL BE WORK XHANTI PAYI: The right thinking on critical skills? The latest Brexit meme pokes fun at the UK’s inept immigration policy. But what can it say about SA’s? B L Premium

There’s a running joke on "EU Twitter" about the UK’s immigration policy after Brexit. British politicians and royals are pictured on social media asking: "Can you drive a lorry?" It’s a riff on the cover of New European magazine that mocks the government’s ineffective immigration regulations by writing these words on an illustration of people being rescued at sea.

The issue is that in the wake of its separation from the EU, the UK is running short of truck drivers — a situation that analysts are calling a crisis...