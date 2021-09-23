Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: Rand honeymoon fading Our currency looks like a sitting duck and there’s no tourism industry to pick up the slack, partly because SA remains on the UK’s red list

Investors tend to have short memories and inevitably anchor themselves to the flavour of the day (excuse the mixed metaphor). In the past few months, the mining and resources industry has dominated headlines, with shipping getting its fair share of the spotlight as well.

Not enough people realise that cyclical businesses can make or break an investment portfolio. The rewards are great but so is the risk, with cyclicals offering one of the greatest challenges in investing...