Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: What about the S in ESG? While the privileged few in developed countries pat themselves on the back about emissions, lower-income homes in emerging markets are staring down the barrel of an energy cost disaster

For those who value the E in ESG above all else, coal is the ultimate swearword. It’s dirty, it pollutes the atmosphere and it’s as technologically advanced as a typewriter. It has also delivered high returns this year for investors.

Whether we like it or not, Eskom’s website notes that about 90% of its electricity is generated from coal. I believe the correct term here is an "inconvenient truth" — we all care about the environment, but nobody enjoys load-shedding...