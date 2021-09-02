Opinion THERE SHALL BE WORK XHANTI PAYI: Another brick in the jobs wall If we don’t start considering the changing nature of work, we’re setting ourselves up for future failure B L Premium

Once more, SA’s statistics authority sent out shock waves when it released the latest employment data last week. In reporting the numbers, many news outlets and commentators kept repeating how unemployment has reached unprecedented levels.

But it’s important to note that Stats SA has had to adjust its surveying method due to Covid, using only part of the sample because of the limitations around conducting face-to-face engagements...