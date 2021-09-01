Opinion ALL THE SMALL THINGS SARAH BUITENDACH: Back from the dead: the Humblebrag Bag There’s a new virtue-signalling must-have: a tote bag, which tells people that not only do you care about the environment, you’re refreshingly smart B L Premium

It’s time to take that Montblanc money clip out of your pocket and bury it deep in your Paul Smith-laden sock drawer. Likewise, mothball the fancy sunglasses, watches and jewellery. That’s right, dear readers, there’s a new it item in town.

Sporting no zips or internal structure, this wildly underdesigned item is a pickpocket’s dream. It’s also insanely cheap and can be reused often — all it needs is the right branding...