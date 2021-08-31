SA is due to get a new chief justice: what it takes to do the job well

South Africa’s Constitutional Court has been a beacon of light during a decade-long period of political uncertainty and turmoil.

Most recently, the highest court in the land handed down an eloquent, as well as ground-breaking, judgment in defence of the rule of law and the constitutional order. The June ruling imposed a custodial sentence on former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, citing his refusal to heed the court’s order to appear before the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture.

There could be no clearer or stronger sign of the independence of the judiciary than Justice Sisi Khampepe’s judgment, written on behalf of the majority of the court.

Nevertheless, question marks hang over the court due to some serious governance failures. Errors that were recently made in a judgment that resulted in the final order having to be amendedsuggest that all is not as it should be in South Africa’s highest court.

The court’s response to the rescission application by Zuma after he was found in contempt of court has raised eyebrows. A rescission request – in effect a request to amend or revoke a ruling – is essentially only appropriate for the correction of obvious errors in law or fact in the judgment. But instead of dealing with the matter swiftly and decisively, the court has created further uncertainty by asking for submissions on the international law position. This is curious because the international law dimension was not argued in the proceedings by any of the parties.

This encouraged other litigants, such as the public protector, to make equally frivolous rescission applications. These are frivolous, and possibly vexatious, because they not only have almost no prospect of success but because they veer close to being an abuse of court process. They are attempts to achieve an appeal via the back door.

The strength of the rule of law depends on certainty. The prospect of endless rounds of rescission applications would undermine this pillar of justice.

A second area of governance failures revolves around poor management. The court is short on numbers. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, whose 10-year tenure officially ends in October, is on terminal leave and to all intents and purposes vacated the position. The deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo, is the acting chief justice. But he has been focused on completing the work of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that he chairs.

There were already two unfilled vacancies on the 11-person apex court and now two other judges – Justices Khampepe and Chris Jafta, in addition to Mogoeng – are also on long leave ahead of their imminent retirement.

Recent hearings have been held with only six permanent members of the court sitting – a highly unsatisfactory situation. Since the constitution permits a quorum of eight, acting appointments have been made to make up the number.

This has been a regular feature of Mogoeng’s time as chief justice. Vacancies have not been filled quickly, and absences through sabbatical and other forms of long leave have not been sequenced wisely, so the court has often had as many as four acting judges.

These developments reflect poorly on the chief justice and point to the very important managerial function wrapped into the position.

This raises the question: who should be the next chief justice and what qualities and attributes should be expected of the head of the judicial branch of government?

The process

Judicial appointments are made in most cases on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission. But the chief justice chairs the commission and so has authority to ensure that it recruits and makes judicial appointments swiftly.

Moreover, the last hearings of the commission in April were contaminated by some unruly and unlawful conduct, that was – in at least one case – aided and abetted by Chief Justice Mogoeng himself. Rather than fight litigation challenging the process, the judicial commission simply folded. Fresh interviews will be conducted in October.

There is now debate about whether the judicial commission’s institutional design is the problem, or whether it is shortcomings of individuals who sit as commissioners.

Identifying the right nominee to be the next chief justice will not be easy. Not only does the person have to head the constitutional court, the person also leads the whole of the judicial branch of government. It is a very onerous role.

The role of the commission in the process of appointing the chief justice is very important. Yet the constitution is somewhat vague as to what is expected of the committee. It simply provides that the president makes the appointment “after consulting” the commissioners as well as the leaders of political parties represented in parliament.