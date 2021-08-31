ALLAN GREENBLO: Ignore invitations to comment on Lindiwe Zulu’s tax grab plan
The views of business weren’t considered at all, so business should reciprocate the social development department’s discourtesy
31 August 2021 - 07:00
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu wants public comment by December 10 on the comprehensive social security and retirement reform green paper that her department published in mid-August. An appropriate public response is to ignore it.
The alternative is a welter of webinars, virtual conferences, voluble tub-thumpings and Twitter profundities that will achieve as much as a whistle in the wind. It will merely allow the department of social development (DSD) to show how broad is the consultation that it occasioned. But this would be propagandistic twaddle, serving to mislead...
