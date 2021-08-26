Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: A compLeatt loss to the JSE Leatt Corp is pumping out a return on equity of 45%. That would embarrass most JSE-listed companies

Regular readers of the FM will be aware that the JSE is shrinking at a rate most of our waistlines can only dream of.

Barely a month goes by without another takeover offer for one of our small-and mid-cap companies...