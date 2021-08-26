THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: A compLeatt loss to the JSE
Leatt Corp is pumping out a return on equity of 45%. That would embarrass most JSE-listed companies
26 August 2021 - 05:00
Regular readers of the FM will be aware that the JSE is shrinking at a rate most of our waistlines can only dream of.
Barely a month goes by without another takeover offer for one of our small-and mid-cap companies...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.