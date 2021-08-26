MOHAMMED NALLA: mRNA is no one-trick pony

I am often one to look for silver linings around the darkest clouds. That’s because in the world of investments it is often from adversity that the largest opportunities present themselves.

The global pandemic has been a very dark cloud. Yet, as the vaccine rollout gathers momentum, the sun is peeking out from behind it.

Much of the success of some of the most effective vaccines against Corona has been due to the deployment and utilisation of mRNA technology. The name is an acronym for "messenger ribonucleic acid". It differs from conventional vaccines, and potentially represents a new age of immunology.

The antivaxxers may lament the speed at which a Covid vaccine was developed, but many overlook the fact that this pioneering technology has been researched for almost 50 years.

It has become the means for Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to be market superstars.

Yet the technology is anything but an overnight success. Rather, it was the product of considerable time and investment, as well as of failure, before finally becoming a biological and economic accomplishment. In fact, Katalin Karikó, widely credited for inventing what has grown into today’s mRNA technology, was demoted during her early career in the 1990s for failing to obtain grant approvals for her mRNA research.

So what is mRNA, and why is it so different?

Conventional vaccines introduce a small but manageable dose of a virus into our system. This allows the body to generate an immune response as it learns to fight the virus. But mRNA technology is premised on identifying the spike protein of the virus. It then trains the body to identify this protein and destroy it, effectively allowing for an immune response without the introduction of the virus into the system.

Despite the years of research, commercialisation of the technology was slow. The possibility of applying it to seasonal flu was behind Pfizer’s decision to partner with BioNTech. Other practical applications were all in development, but were hindered by the lack of commercially viable scale of production and prohibitively expensive research and development. mRNA was on the bleeding edge of innovation.

The level of scepticism about it ran so high that a few years ago Moderna was being compared with failed startup Theranos for its lack of published research and secrecy. Moderna survived largely on venture capital, philanthropy and the largesse of the US defence department’s research and development agency Darpa, which wanted to develop capabilities against a flu pandemic.