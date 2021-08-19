Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: It’s a Messmart Whenever you feel bad about one of your investments, remember that Walmart acquired 51% of Massmart for R148 per share in 2011

The market has a cruel sense of humour. The companies with the potential for the juiciest name twists appear to go through the most pain. A former colleague from my investment banking days used to refer to Ascendis as Descendis. One look at a share price chart will quickly show the reason for the cheeky name.

Stainhoff, anyone? That company has left marks on some investors that even Vanish won’t remove. Deadcon is a thing of the past, with Jet now part of TFG and Edgars in private hands. Sasol is another renaming opportunity, specifically using the "hole" sound at the end, though I’ll leave that one to your imagination. If you’re stuck, try switching the first two letters...