Remaking the townships of Gauteng as catalysts for accelerated growth

The potential of townships and informal settlements to contribute to drive shared economic growth, through small and medium enterprises, has not been mined maximally, even pre-Covid-19 and the July insurrections. A new deal for townships and informal settlements, anchored in praxis, is being implemented to rebuild better and accelerate economic opportunities that benefit everyone.

Townships and informal settlements represent geographic and demographic spaces that represent SA’s lived reality of continued class and racial inequality. To address decisively and comprehensively this lived reality, the Gauteng department of economic development (GDED), working with social partners, is executing a new deal for the township economies of the Gauteng City Region (GCR).

This new deal, designed deliberately to defy history of township underdevelopment, is centred on deployment of industrial corridors. In turn, these corridors are propelled by special economic zones targeting export markets and innovative investments in public infrastructure to unlock private development. It’s projected that these structural interventions can double the size of the Gauteng economy within a decade and concurrently cut unemployment by two-thirds. This new deal comprises one of the core objectives of Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030).

Why is the GGT2030 seminal in township economic development? Experience has informed the GDED that one of the keys to breaking into higher economic growth, lies in growing – and diversifying – the hundreds of thousands of firms lining the streets and back alleys of townships. There are thousands more firms that can be established servicing value chains, public and private alike, which criss-cross our economy.

This is also one of the strategic outputs to cutting down youth unemployment to reasonable single digits and halving inter-generational inequality that fuelled the July insurrection.

Township-based firms, half a million of which are active in Gauteng’s informal economy alone plus alongside another 400,000 SMMEs operating formally across the GCR can be those very clusters of fast-growing firms we need. Their potential is unlimited to incorporate and empower the army of eager young workers who are clamouring for economic opportunities more than dependence on state welfare.

Like their counterparts across Asia, these young people seek opportunities, from public and private industries, since they also realise that due to their demographic dividend, they can also become immediate customers for new equipment, software and services that drive the economy. This mutually reinforcing ecosystem has been proven to be indispensable for any sustainably shared growth and social cohesion.

The GDED’s data projections highlight that simply moving the informal layer of township firms to a more productive footing, from an average of R30,000 monthly turnover to R100,000, would result in each firm creating two jobs. This would yield about a million new jobs in Gauteng alone, twice the number created by the province’s formal businesses between 2014 and 2020. In this calculus, townships and informal settlements are an indispensable nucleus for job and wealth creation at mass scale that would be possible when innumerable new and smaller firms start creating productive capacity in townships.

Of course, this is not feasible under the current business trading rules and regulations or when using the mainstream banks’ credit scoring systems. Moreover, this is not possible when relying on the fragmented and narrow programmes which the public and private sector deploy to support growth of SMMEs in townships.

Hence the need for support, by social partners at Nedlac, for the new deal for the township economy, which the Gauteng provincial government is implementing. One of the legal instruments being proposed is the Township Economic Development Bill, which is before the provincial legislature, plus the new Township Economy Partnership Fund, to be delivered as a partnership between a reconfigured Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).