THE FINANCE GHOST: Investment Dodgeball

Way back in 2004, Nokia was on top of the world and nobody had ever seen an iPhone. Nokia hasn’t aged terribly well but a movie from that same year, Dodgeball, certainly has. Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller pulled off a masterpiece.

Consider that these days Dodgeball has its own World Cup and numerous online petitions aiming to make it an Olympic sport. Based on some of the arbitrary sports I’ve seen in Tokyo highlights packages, it doesn’t seem like an unreasonable request.

One of the best quotes in the movie is: "Remember the 5 Ds of Dodgeball: dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge."

These are also the 5 Ds of investing in volatile stocks. If you can’t stomach severe dips, then growth investing is not for you. If you can’t handle the risk of high-flying CEOs getting cut down to size by the SEC, like Trevor Milton of Nikola fame, then it may be best to stick to more traditional stocks.

You know, like Steinhoff. Ahem.

Jokes aside, FinTwit is full of users punting the "buy the dip" narrative, but some dips just keep on dipping. The dip that has kept many investors up at night in the past two weeks has been the Chinese tech nightmare.

Such is the fallout that even Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has sold Chinese exposure in ARK’s funds. Some have pointed to this as a sign that there is serious trouble. I wouldn’t be so hasty to make that assertion, especially since ARK previously piled into Coinbase (down around 30% since the IPO in April) as well as the Robinhood IPO which took place last week.

I’ve met some truly horrible people in my career, but I wouldn’t buy Robinhood even with their pension savings. Robinhood’s management team had to play Dodgeball with regulators and users even before the company listed.

And considering that Robinhood’s revenue model depends heavily on crypto flows, the risks in that business are substantial.