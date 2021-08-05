Opinion global investor JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: The best global shares Here are some companies that delivered such blow-out results that their shares spiked on the news BL PREMIUM

We are nearing the end of the second quarter’s earnings results season in the US. This quarter is on track to be the best yet for reported revenue growth year on year (more than 20%) and the best for reported earnings growth year on year since the fourth quarter of 2009 (more than 80%).

Admittedly, the depressed base of last year due to Covid is the main reason for the strong growth rates being reported now, but many companies are indeed growing strongly, even measured on a normalised basis...