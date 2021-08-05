global investor
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: The best global shares
Here are some companies that delivered such blow-out results that their shares spiked on the news
05 August 2021 - 05:00
We are nearing the end of the second quarter’s earnings results season in the US. This quarter is on track to be the best yet for reported revenue growth year on year (more than 20%) and the best for reported earnings growth year on year since the fourth quarter of 2009 (more than 80%).
Admittedly, the depressed base of last year due to Covid is the main reason for the strong growth rates being reported now, but many companies are indeed growing strongly, even measured on a normalised basis...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now