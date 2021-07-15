SARAH BUITENDACH: Here we are now, vaccinate us
There was a sluggish response by the over-60s to the vaccine rollout. But when the queue opens this week for those aged 35 to 49, expect a rush
15 July 2021 - 05:00
I had wanted to warn the department of health, and all the other guys involved in dishing out the jabs — but by the time they read this, it will be too late.
That, alas, is the limitation of writing for a magazine that hits the shelves on Thursdays...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now