XHANTI PAYI: Let's not put domestic jobs in peril At a time of great economic uncertainty and amid high joblessness, policymakers should make it easy to hire workers

One of the most sensitive discussions SA policymakers and regulators have to engage in is how to make hiring easy for all sorts of employers.

Let me hasten to clarify that I’m not engaging in the "SA labour laws are rigid" narrative. In fact, it has once more been shown that shedding jobs or firing people isn’t a difficult thing to do in SA. Since the start of the lockdown, the local economy has shed about 1.4-million jobs. In fact, 2.2-million jobs were lost in the immediate aftermath of the lockdown — a phenomenon that echoed the job losses that came in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis...