Opinion ALLAN GREENBLO: Will the new code for retirement funds be for better or for worse? BL PREMIUM

Until now, retirement funds have enjoyed a special dispensation within a special dispensation. That’s about to change. In the name of transformation, a new and more challenging dispensation awaits.

Under the broad-based BEE (BBBEE) legislation, retirement funds fall not under the general codes of good practice but are separately categorised under the Financial Sector Code (FSC)...