ALLAN GREENBLO: Will the new code for retirement funds be for better or for worse?
07 June 2021 - 11:10
Until now, retirement funds have enjoyed a special dispensation within a special dispensation. That’s about to change. In the name of transformation, a new and more challenging dispensation awaits.
Under the broad-based BEE (BBBEE) legislation, retirement funds fall not under the general codes of good practice but are separately categorised under the Financial Sector Code (FSC)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now