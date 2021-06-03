Opinion JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Covid vaccine producers worthy of investment Astute investors need to be able to form a reasonably accurate expectation about a business’s future prospects BL PREMIUM

The job of a successful investor often includes exploring a specialist field of knowledge, to understand a business and the industry it operates in.

While a generalist can never claim to know as much as specialists in the field, astute investors need to be able to form a reasonably accurate expectation about a business’s future prospects...