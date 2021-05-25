Opinion ALLAN GREENBLO: Paul Mashatile has a provident fund debt problem Employers’ nonpayment of employees’ contributions to funds is one of the retirement fund industry’s biggest challenges BL PREMIUM

These can’t be the happiest times for Paul Mashatile, treasurer-general of the ANC and a member of its top six (or is it top five?).

Apart from all the other political turmoil that engulfs him, if the Sunday Times is to be believed (and when is it not to be believed?) he’d also be the party’s front man in addressing staff retrenchments, late salary payments, a multimillion-rand bill for unpaid pay-as-you-earn taxes (R80m at one stage) and a debt (about R140m when he took office) owed to its provident fund...