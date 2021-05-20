DEON GOUWS: A whole lot of nobodies

Do you know anybody who is on Facebook? Neither do I. Perhaps I should rephrase that. Of course, most of us are technically (still) on this social media platform, having registered a profile when it was all the rage 15 years ago. And we all know that once you’re in, you’re in, even if you decide to stop posting pictures of your cat — it’s more than just a formality to deactivate your account.

But nobody is using it any more, right?

Start typing "delete" into Google, and two of the first three suggestions that will come up before you’ve even completed the word relate to getting rid of your Facebook and Instagram accounts respectively (just two of the company’s many brands … do I spot a trend here?).

All of this seems to suggest that it’s easier to break into the Facebook stable than to escape from it. It’s like the Hotel California: you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave …

Not that former US president Donald Trump has any such problems: he has of course been banished to Facebook jail after the storming of the Capitol in January, having fallen foul of the platform’s community guidelines by inciting violent insurrection.

Even the platform’s oversight board couldn’t save Trump. This body consists of 20 holier-than-thou members from around the world, including a former prime minister of Denmark, a Nobel peace prize laureate and professors in human rights and law from as far afield as Taiwan, Brazil, India, Hungary and Australia. They deliberated Trump’s fate two weeks ago and decided to rule against his reinstatement for another six months.

In response, he has launched his own communications platform with much fanfare. According to an announcement, the website, called From the Desk of Donald J Trump, will be "a place to speak freely and safely", and will give him the ability to communicate directly with his followers. The rest of us call that a plain old blog.

As it happens, there was perhaps a more significant news item relating to Facebook which broke the same week the oversight board ruled on Trump: WhatsApp (which is of course part of the same group) announced the relaunch of money transfers between its 120-million subscribers in Brazil; this, after it had been blocked by the country’s central bank a year ago.