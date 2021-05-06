XHANTI PAYI: What’s in a ‘qualification’?
SA has a narrow idea of what a qualification is — and it doesn’t necessarily include competence
06 May 2021 - 05:00
There have been three public conversations over the past few weeks around "qualifications" that have left me feeling uneasy.
The first relates to something public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu said in parliament in response to a question. Mchunu said that "of the 9,477 senior managers [in the civil service], 3,301 do not have the required qualifications. Of these, 1,987 officials are employed in national departments."..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now