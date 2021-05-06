Opinion XHANTI PAYI: What’s in a ‘qualification’? SA has a narrow idea of what a qualification is — and it doesn’t necessarily include competence BL PREMIUM

There have been three public conversations over the past few weeks around "qualifications" that have left me feeling uneasy.

The first relates to something public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu said in parliament in response to a question. Mchunu said that "of the 9,477 senior managers [in the civil service], 3,301 do not have the required qualifications. Of these, 1,987 officials are employed in national departments."..