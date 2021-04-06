SARAH BUITENDACH: A wooden Spur menu from the 1990s? Inside the bustling market for nostalgia

While we wait for the inevitable spike in Covid-19 infections from the weekend of Easter partying and high volume of interprovincial travelling, allow me to distract you with an amble into a land of iceberg lettuce, Thousand Island dressing and surprisingly sweet deep-fried balls of dough from the Salad Valley.

There is nothing that takes the edge off a pandemic like a mental outing to the Spur restaurants of the 1990s.

There you are in your booth, festooned by a loose interpretation of Native American medicine sticks and dream catchers. On a stucco-plastered wall are wooden signs indicating how far you’ll have to travel to get to another Spur: The Grand Canyon, The Golden Cloud, The Red Hawk franchises – they all await.

Above your head, there’s a mesmerising display of stained glass pendant lights. If Billy the Kid tried his hand at making Tiffany lamps, this would be the result.

Your memories of family lunches and dates at the Spur might seem sweet, but today, the Wild West/Native American-themed Spur interiors and branding of the late 20th century seem like a culturally appropriated car crash.

A few weeks ago, Bruce Whitfield did a great dive into the topic (and Spur’s market prospects) for the FM, and it’s certainly hard to comprehend how the chain’s Wild West aesthetic has stood the test of time.

Which brings me to a fantastic piece of Spur-related memorabilia. Over the weekend @the_whole_half commented on Twitter that she’d spotted some original Spur interior paraphernalia on Facebook Marketplace. “Should I redecorate my house as a Spur, is Spur the new Mid Century,” she asked sharply.

What she had spied was one of Spur’s original lampshades, a perplexing piece of Spur’s fibre-glass ceiling, the decorative “medicine sticks” and – this is the big one – a wooden menu from the original Golden Spur in Newlands, Cape Town.

That particular restaurant closed for good in December, but once you could get a Spur Burger there for R6.55. A hot rock rump – described as “Spur’s new eating concept that cooks itself” — would set you back a whole R19.95.