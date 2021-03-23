SARAH BUITENDACH: What your email style says about you

There is the devil, and then are the guys who do his performance appraisals. Or, as they’re commonly known, “the inventors of e-mail”.

Whether it was Roy Tomlinson and ARPANET, Shiva Ayyadurai, or some other conspiracy theorist who set the world of inboxes and outboxes in motion (it’s a hotly contested title), they have a lot to answer for.

Yes, there is much irony in the fact that you are probably reading this column by way of e-mail, but have you stopped to think about how it has taken over our lives? E-mail’s “essential nature” has made it one of the most insidious scourges of the modern world.

Recently The New Yorker published an extract from Cal Newport’s new book, A World Without Email, which cites research on the impact that e-mails have on people. One study found that “the longer one spends on e-mail in [a given] hour, the higher is one’s stress for that hour”.

Another study discovered that batching inbox checks — a commonly suggested “solution” to improving the e-mail experience — is no panacea.

“For those people who scored highly in the trait of neuroticism, batching e-mails actually made them more stressed, perhaps because of worry about all of the urgent messages they were ignoring. The researchers also found that people answered e-mails more quickly when under stress, but with less care — a text analysis programme called Linguistic Inquiry and Word Count revealed that these anxious e-mails were more likely to contain words that expressed anger.”

Of course, one of the fundamental problems of e-mail is that it involves humans. We all communicate differently, but e-mail highlights our worst attributes, foibles and annoying habits. Your communication style might clash with that of a co-worker’s when you’re speaking face to face, but this disconnect becomes vastly exaggerated when you click “Send” on an e-mail.

It would be useful to have an algorithm that matched people’s e-mail styles when you put together a team. Imagine the value of a dating app, but one that matches colleagues’ e-mail characteristics. It would be particularly good now that everyone is working remotely. Much shoddy behaviour could be averted.

In the absence of such a lifesaving app, I have put together a little list of some e-mail archetypes. Think about which one you best fit into — and maybe how you could moderate your keyboard comms for the benefit of all involved.

The void: Never replies. Years go by — you can send 40 e-mails, each more desperate and aggressive than the last, and … nothing. They might claim they’re too busy, but can usually be roused by legal threat, weeping, or the promise of a free weekend at The Oyster Box.

The cc-er: This person includes everyone they know in their e-mails. Basically, they are covering their arse/being antagonistic/desperate for action. Is there anything worse than seeing the 65th e-mail appear in your inbox with a headline like “Confirmation of renewal of printer contract”? You have nothing to do with contracts and you haven’t used the printer since February 2020. The last response in the unnecessarily epic chain is always “Thanks all”.

The always on: Often a company owner or someone whose work is the sum total of their life. They shoot off thoughts, opinions and questions at midnight, over Christmas lunch, or the hour after your/their child is born. Expects an immediate reply.

The paranoid: Those who own small businesses, or work for themselves, often fit into this category. They think if they miss replying to one e-mail, they’re losing out on potential business. This results in constant monitoring of inboxes and “never switching off”. A joy to live with. Can overlap with “the always on”.

The panicker: Spirals into despair if someone hasn’t responded to a mail they sent within a few hours.

The overreliant: Will send an e-mail for just about any action required — even when a conversation or call is quicker. Pick up the phone, use your voice.

The passive aggressive: Favours phrases like “As per my last mail” (as in, “Do I have to say this again?”) and “Please advise” (Respond dammit!) instead of actually just handling the issue. See also “the cc-er”.

The overwriter: No one needs a thesis for a restaurant booking. Nor do they need the link to every TripAdvisor post for the local Wimpy going back to 2006.

I’m sure I’ve been guilty of all of these stereotypes at one point or another. That said, my worst problem is that I constantly check my e-mails on my phone. It’s a nervous tic — I’m not looking out for anything specific, but I refresh my mail all the time. You might think deleting my mail apps would solve it, but then I would just worry about what critical, life-changing e-mails are piling up without my knowledge.

Ah, you say — why not just ditch e-mail altogether? Well, that’s frankly preposterous. Since it’s no longer 1997, that’s tantamount to not having a cellphone — and it’s impossible in a world where we need e-mail to access everything from banks to education.

The answer is elusive, but it’s clear that e-mail has introduced an entirely new dimension of social strain that, two decades ago, we could never have imagined. It’s also clear you need some sort of strategy to deal with it. Because, as Newport argues persuasively: “As long as we remain committed to a workflow based on constant, improvised messaging, we will remain in a state of low-grade anxiety.”

Perhaps you’ve got this particular stress sorted. And maybe I just sound like a whinger from the Stone Age who needs to find a real issue to complain about. Well, maybe — but either way, don’t e-mail me about it.

* Buitendach is contributing editor at the FM