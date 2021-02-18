DEON GOUWS: Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble

You’ll go far to find a more considered voice in the world of investing than Jeremy Grantham (82), co-founder and chief investment strategist of Boston-based asset management company GMO.

I will never forget reading a one-pager he published nearly 12 years ago — probably the best and most prescient piece of commentary on financial markets I’ve encountered in my career.

Under the title "Reinvesting When Terrified", Grantham urged investors to start deploying cash back into the stock market "in a few large chunks".

The timing of this piece could not have been better: after months of heavy declines in the wake of the global financial crisis, the S&P 500 eventually bottomed out on March 9 2009 (as measured by closing prices); Grantham’s piece happened to be published the very next day. Equity markets in the US and elsewhere have risen more than fivefold since then.

It is therefore rather chilling when the very same commentator holds up his hand at the beginning of 2021 and warns that the long bull market has finally matured into a "fully fledged epic bubble".

A couple of weeks after making this statement, the founder of GMO got a chance to explain his thinking on Bloomberg TV.

When I came across the recording, I called my dog and took him for a long walk while listening to every word of the interview. I’m not sure how much of it may have related to the gloomy London weather in mid-January, but I was ready to slash my wrists an hour or so later when I returned home after listening to the depressing outlook.

There was certainly a lot of food for thought.

But I could not help thinking back to a similar experience in May last year: another guru from the investment world, Stanley Druckenmiller, had just given a talk to the Economic Club of New York. The renowned hedge fund manager explained why he believed the rapid recovery in stock prices following the market crash in March 2020 had been totally overdone and was simply not sustainable.