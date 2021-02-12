NATASHA MARRIAN: To meet his promises, Ramaphosa needs to reshuffle his cabinet now

The state of the nation address has for many years morphed from a plan of action into a shimmering government wish list — one that, more often than not, is left unfulfilled.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fourth address opening parliament was no different. And once again it will be up to his moribund cabinet to deliver on this wish list in the year ahead.

The strongest initiative announced by Ramaphosa last night concerned SA’s energy concerns. (As luck would have it, the momentary respite from load-shedding allowed his address to parliament to be beamed access the country.)

Finally, he said, Eskom has been restructured into three entities — generation, distribution and transmission — “laying the basis for an efficient and modern energy system”.

But that’s only part of the answer.

Ramaphosa also said that Eskom estimates that without additional capacity, there would be an electricity supply shortfall of between 4,000 and 6,000 megawatts over the next five years as the lifespan of coal fired power stations come to an end. To remedy this shortfall, Ramaphosa said the government will issue a request for proposals for 2,600 megawatts from wind and solar producers as part of bid window five. Another bid window will open in August 2021.

Easing the onerous licensing requirements for new embedded power generation could also unlock up to 5,000 megawatts of additional capacity and ease the impact of load-shedding, he said.

To make this happen, the government will amend a schedule to the Electricity Regulation Act to allow private firms to generate power, without the need for a licence from the National Energy Regulator of SA. This is what business and Eskom have been lobbying for.

“Eskom has already started work to expedite its commercial and technical processes to allow this additional capacity onto the grid without undue delay,” he said.

However, Ramaphosa also repeated a promise from last year: that the government would buy 2,000 megawatts of emergency power from independent power producers.

Another promise that’s been rattling around for years concerns improving SA’s broadband capacity, to lower the cost of data.

Here, Ramaphosa said this was at an ‘advanced stage’. And once again, a new deadline was set for the long-delayed digital migration which he now says will be concluded by the end of March 2022.

More helpfully, he also announced the extension of social assistance to the poor, as well as workers affected by the pandemic-induced closure of the economy.

The monthly R350 grant for the unemployed would be extended for another three months, while the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s temporary employment relief scheme (Ters) would be extended to workers in industries that had been closed over the last lockdown.

As part of his reform agenda, Ramaphosa also announced the formation of a National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council and an independent statutory anti-corruption body that will report to parliament — something agreed by his cabinet last November.

And Ramaphosa told the nation that he had signed performance agreements with his Ministers, and these have been published online.

Cabinet: a skills crisis

However, to deliver on yet another set of promises — many made in his previous three state of the nation addresses haven’t been implemented — Ramaphosa needs the right team.

Until now, it’s clear that he’s been tolerant of the failings of a largely ineffectual set of ministers. For example, his intelligence minister Ayanda Dlodlo is at loggerheads with bureaucrats attempting to clean house; his social development minister Lindiwe Zulu was witnessed spraying water canons to the poor queuing for grants; and his communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has badly mismanaged the SABC turnaround and allocation of broadband spectrum.

While talk of a cabinet reshuffle has been on the cards for months, it is likely to take place after the budget, which is due to be delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in two weeks' time.

Given the heightened need for a reshuffle due to the death of a key figure in Ramaphosa’s cabinet — minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu — this reshuffle is likely to be far-reaching.

With his opponents in the ANC — including secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma — entangled in fighting for their own survival, it is an opportune time for Ramaphosa to appoint a team more fit for purpose.

He didn’t have this flexibility before: his initial cabinet picks were constrained by the need to appease various factions within both the ANC and the alliance.

And, as the list of promises grow, the need for a reshuffle has never been more urgent, should Ramaphosa want to actually deliver on the new plans he announced last night.

*Marrian is deputy editor of FM