Helping SA’s most vulnerable children through the pandemic

As the second wave of Covid-19 ripples through SA, it is still unclear how many early childhood development (ECD) programmes will be able to reopen safely and successfully in the next few weeks.

The stakes are high: before the virus hit SA, an estimated 3.3-million children accessed some form of ECD programme — 2.7 million of them in programmes not registered with government. The workforce servicing these ECD programmes was 400,000 strong, largely made up of black women.

These ECD programmes include crèches, preschools, playgroups and child-minding programmes, teaching and stimulating children before they enter the formal school system and giving them a better chance of success in later education.

In reopening schools, it’s good to be cautious, obviously.

But the outcome of a project Ilifa Labantwana launched in 2020 — the ECD Covid-19 Response Project — has shown that with the right support, even unregistered ECD services working in difficult circumstances can comply with all pandemic protocols, and provide critical nutritional support to children.

Given the well-documented devastation of the pandemic on early childhood development, our ECD Covid-19 Response Project is aimed at helping unregistered ECD programmes reopen and provide nutrition to a large number of children younger than 5.

The project, which began in September with the assistance of NGO partners The Unlimited Child, SmartStart, and Violence Prevention Through Urban Upgrading (VPUU), has reached over 1,750 unregistered ECD sites across SA. These sites have been given Covid-19 compliance support packs, monthly staff vouchers and fortnightly food vouchers, among other things.

It’s had a major impact: besides the 30,000 children who’ve been helped, more than 3,600 ECD staff have also received monthly food vouchers which have helped them survive without income. These staff were given vouchers by SMS, which they then redeem at local spaza shops.

Thanks to this project, a high proportion of unregistered ECD sites have been able to reopen, and offer safe services in their communities — including providing food parcels to children who come to the sites.

Virtual food vouchers, this has shown, are a valuable tool in helping young children during an unprecedented crisis, like a pandemic.

To get a sense of the impact, consider that by September last year, all the centres were closed. But by October, largely thanks to the support they’d got, 62% had been able to reopen and provide services again. In some provinces, this number was as high as 80%.

This was one of the findings of a survey conducted by our partners of 1,090 ECD programmes, which participated in the project.

The survey showed that while ECD programmes had, on average, seen about half the children on their books return by the last quarter of the year, most parents could not resume paying fees at that stage. This is why the voucher support was so crucial in keeping even unregistered ECD sites open.

The Covid-19 compliance support packs we delivered contained masks for adults and children, temperature guns, spray guns for sanitising, sanitiser tablets, duct tape for social distancing protocols, rubber gloves, bleach and other cleaning equipment.

Because of this, 91% of those sites had proper Covid-19 screening in place for children, parents and staff by the end of November, while 90% had Covid-19 communication material like posters. Moreover, at 94% of the visited sites, all staff were observed to be wearing face masks correctly; while 87% had adequate handwashing stations.

Critically, the project has also proved that spaza shops can play a key role in supply chains — providing nutritious foods, like eggs, tinned fish, beans and fresh vegetables — where needed.

“These vouchers, we don’t take them for granted,” said Fikile Poka, a principal of one ECD programme in Soweto. “They came timely. The need is there”.

The project will continue to provide vouchers as children go back to schools at the beginning of the year, until mid-April. It’s a project that illustrates how these ECD sites are a critical part of our landscape, particularly when the rest of society is under assault from a pandemic.

*Brooks is the ECD Financing and Systems Manager at Ilifa Labantwana, which works to provide universal access to quality early childhood development. Hartnack, a social anthropologist, is working with Ilifa Labantwana on the ECD Covid-19 Response Project.