SARAH BUITENDACH: How Covid brought back 90s fragrances

Late last year, British retailer The Perfume Shop revealed that the sales of classic fragrances had spiked in the UK during the country’s second lockdown. As the Daily Mail reported it “shoppers are turning to well-loved nostalgic scents to provide a sense of comfort and transport them back to more carefree times.”

It is, of course, somewhat ironic that it is scent which is providing a refuge from the ravages of the pandemic, when it is this sense that is often the first to vanish when we’re infected by Covid-19.

And yet, the olfactory hits of the 1990s have made an unequivocal comeback. Sales of Davidoff’s Cool Water — the minty, sea water-inspired cologne — were up an impressive 188%, compared to the month before the lockdown. Gucci Rush — in that undeniably sexy red square bottle — had risen 153%. They were followed by bangers like Aqua di Gio, Clinique Happy, Tommy Girl, Jean Paul Gaultier, Calvin Klein Eternity and Thierry Mugler’s helluva sweet Angel.

For anyone who had bought fragrance in the last decade of the 20th century, doesn’t that read like your own personal fragrance profile? Aren’t those the scents of youth? Doesn’t it transport you back to the days of watching episodes of Friends, spritzing a little something when you walked passed Red Square, and pressing play on your Nirvana CD. These were the smells of teen spirit. And of simpler times.

In the same vein, I recently posted a picture on Instagram of a bottle of Calvin Klein’s CK One perfume that I’d received for my birthday. Now I’m no Kardashian, but the flood of “likes” and encouraging comments I received surprised me. Everyone had a memory about that perfume. Or still wore it, and loved it.

“I have not wavered from this sent since its release [in 1994]” wrote one friend. “Oh man, I need to go and smell a bottle at the shops,” said another.

This, alongside The Perfume Shop report, are a pungent reminder of the power of smell, and its ephemeral ability to instantly conjure up a moment, a memory, a flash of something you’d long since filed in some brain recess. Along with music and food, a whiff of something specific can stop you in your tracks.

Would you trade your sense of smell?

But until the pandemic swept through the world — and robbed the inflicted of the ability to smell and taste — did we have any real appreciation for this sense?

If this illuminating long read by Brooke Jarvis for the New York Times is correct, the answer has to be a definitive ‘no’.

“Perhaps you would rank smell, as most adults in a 2019 survey did, as the least important sense, the one you would be most willing to lose. Perhaps you would even agree with the majority of young people who, in 2011, told McCann Worldgroup, a marketing company, that smell was less valuable to them than their technological devices. As PC Magazine trumpeted, with a mixture of scorn and glee: Majority of kids would rather lose their sense of smell than lose Facebook.”

Well, clearly that’s an outdated idea — no kids use Facebook any more — but you get the gist.

The article goes on to explore the science of smell (an under-researched area) and how, really, the world was taken by surprise when suddenly they realised that a lack of it — called anosmia — was a major symptom of Covid-19.

If you’re curious to find out how the virus causes this ‘smell blindness’ (spoiler: it’s not a blocked nose), and what the smell-related long-term effects of Covid-19 are, read Jarvis’ article immediately.

There’s certainly something of a zeitgeist around smell right now.

The New Yorker’s recent take wafts further, including a broad history of perfume and the philosophical and poetic implications of fragrances and aromas, and the deep and primal connections they create.

Writer Rachel Syme quotes food technologist, smell enthusiast and author Harold McGee as saying: “The smells of earth will always be our reference points ... Lighter fluid or stove fuel, scorched oil, a vinegar dressing, a devilled egg, a just-unwrapped cheese, a sip of wine or rum: all offer distant echoes of the early cosmos.”

Right now, I’d settle for simply returning to the days before Covid-19. So, I’m going to trawl through the Instagram posts of @basenote_bitch, where New York photographer Elizabeth Renstrom creates scenes that tell the story of late 20th century fragrances.

I defy you not to feel your nostalgia strings being strummed when you come across L’eau D’issey by Issey Miyake.

*Buitendach is editor of the FM’s Life section