SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: The horror of state hospital Covid care

At 8.31pm on Thursday June 25, 34-year-old businessman Shonisani Lethole tweeted at health minister Zweli Mkhize: “Mkhize can I respond to your tweets if the problems I have at one of your facilities continues[?] [It’s] becoming unbearable and [they] don’t seem to care. Didn’t eat for 48 hours.”

Four days later, Lethole had succumbed to Covid-19. In the six days he’d spent at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, he had, on two occasions, been left without food: for 43 hours, 24 minutes; and for 57 hours, 30 minutes.

That’s more than 100 hours of a 153-hour hospital stay.

This “negligent, callous and uncaring omission” is but one of a litany of professional and managerial failures during Lethole’s hospital stay, according to a report released by health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba this week – failures that may have sealed his fate. (The full report is available on the ombudsman website.)

The report does note these spectacular lapses weren’t malicious or intentional – the medical staff were “well-meaning”; they simply weren’t experienced enough, lacked supervision and were working under less-than-ideal conditions.

Nonetheless, the findings are deeply unsettling:

In addition to being deprived of food for almost two full days after admission to the hospital, Lethole did not have a nasogastric feeding tube inserted when he was intubated. So, for the last 57 hours and 30 minutes of his life, while he was “most vulnerable and sedated”, he had to “endure not being fed”.

“Two clinical teams, caring for the same patient, in the same ward and [at] the same hospital” couldn’t agree on which day he died. One team swore under oath that he’d died on June 28; he actually died at 10.30pm on June 29.

For 10 hours and 15 minutes after his death, Lethole’s body remained in his bed. The doctor who was supposed to certify his death was resuscitating another patient, then left the hospital. Another doctor certified his death retrospectively at 8am the next day.

In contravention of hospital guidelines, there was no attempt to perform CPR on Lethole – despite him being young, with no comorbidities.

The battery of tests that Lethole underwent on admission were “not seen, reviewed, interpreted or repeated and acted upon timeously by the senior doctors caring for him”. It took 69 hours and 19 minutes after admission before the two call doctors could assess his condition.

His condition was inadequately monitored, despite him being sedated and intubated (and not fed). The last doctor’s review of his condition was at 5pm on June 28 – a full 29 hours before his death; he was next attended by the doctor who certified his death at 8am on June 30.

Doctors’ notes for Lethole were missing for June 23 (the day of his admission), 24, 25, 28, 29 and 30. The notes for June 28 were subsequently recovered in the clinical records. The missing notes were not reported to the police, as is legally required.

‘Outcome could have been different’

It makes for grim reading – not least because, at various points in the report, the ombudsman suggests that without such negligence, “the outcome of Mr Lethole’s condition would likely have been different”.

But what’s particularly astounding is the detail in the report’s recommendations. For a start, it requires a disciplinary inquiry into hospital CEO and chief accounting officer Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, not only for overseeing this sorry state of affairs, but also the for signing “inaccurate and misleading reports” to the health MEC and ombudsman’s office, and failing to report the missing clinical notes to the police. (Unsurprisingly, Mogaladi is taking the report on review.)

Nineteen other disciplinary inquiries are recommended, for alleged offences including:

Failure of duty of care.

Failure to ensure critical care equipment was available and in working order.

Falsifying the death certification process.

Unbecoming and rude conduct – and then denying those actions under oath.

A clinical associate using a doctor’s credentials without his permission to access Lethole’s test results. This meant the results were not acted upon.

Throwing out the standard procedure for ordering meals, which meant the system was run on scraps of paper.

The risk manager persuading the food service managers to retrospectively update their paperwork to reflect that food had been ordered.

Providing false statements to the ombud’s inquiry.

Continuing to record nurses’ notes “even after Mr Lethole’s demise”.

The report is a breathtaking indictment, not only of the hospital’s apparent negligence, but also its cynical attempt to cover it up. In addition to “distorting and falsifying obvious facts”, Makgoba says management “was only keen to obfuscate and mislead the investigation as to what transpired to Mr Lethole, and to create an unsustainable fictitious and false reality that unfolded around [his] care”.

All the more galling is that an official at the hospital earlier this year tried to blame Lethole himself for the hospital’s bad press. In July, a senior hospital manager reportedly told the Sunday Independent that Lethole had sent his tweet to Mkhize in a fit of pique at not being allowed to eat Nando’s in his ward.

(In reality, Lethole’s family had brought him takeaways after he’d complained of not being fed. He never received it; the cleaners who’d taken delivery of it apparently would not enter the ward for fear of Covid.)

System failure

As much as this is a picture of individual failure, it’s also about systemic issues: increased demand for services amid chronic understaffing and the inadequate provision of resources.

The report notes – as the DA reportedly did back in February – that Tembisa should never have been designated a Covid facility in the first place. At the time, it was coming off the back of a klebsiella outbreak that had killed 10 newborns in November and December 2019 – a result, reportedly, of overcrowding, understaffing, and poor resourcing.

In fact, one of those who Makgoba recommends disciplinary action against is clinical manager Dr Relebohila Ncha, who told Health e-News in May that the hospital was Covid-ready “when the facts could never have supported any such conclusion”, the ombud report finds. “She provided the CEO with inaccurate information by drafting reports that were factually incorrect and misleading.”

Perhaps more distressing is the fact that we only know Shonisani Lethole’s name because he was in a position to tweet at the health minister, and that tweet went viral. There must be countless others like him out there, enduring similar horrors unseen and unheard.

If Lethole’s story teaches us anything, it’s that a mismanaged public health system isn’t coping with this crisis.

*De Villiers is the features editor of the FM​