DAVID MABUZA: A giant has fallen

On January 11, 10 days before he died, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu tweeted: "I want to thank the many South Africans who have wished me a speedy recovery. As a people we must overcome Covid-19."

It was a clarion call by a minister who played a critical role in enhancing the co-ordination and integration of government efforts in the fight against the pandemic, even as he was fighting Covid-19 himself.

There is, therefore, no more fitting tribute to Mthembu than to fight, and defeat, Covid-19.

The pandemic offers a tangible reminder that life knows no sense of occasion — just as it gives arbitrarily in birth, it takes indiscriminately in death, removing the steady shoulders of giants. It shakes the foundations upon which we stand tall, and exposes that we are mere mortals.

Mthembu succumbed to Covid-19 after surviving an armed robbery in which he almost lost his life, as well as the traumatic loss of his mother and eldest daughter.

Despite these personal adversities and tragic moments, he demonstrated an amazing ability to overcome pain, and to use his own experiences to inspire hope.

He was always willing to meet anyone and everyone, regardless of their social standing. He was a man of empathy and compassion, committed to the values of human solidarity and servant leadership.

SA has been unjustly robbed of a champion of social justice for the marginalised and destitute. For him, public-service leadership meant that in everything we do, we must never stray from a relentless pursuit to improve the lives of poor and vulnerable communities.

Mthembu’s commitment to freedom, human rights and democratic governance was beyond reproach. He stood for the truth, and nothing less.

His untimely passing is a great loss to his family, and grief is shared by many, from diverse political formations and ideological orientations, who simply admired his humanity.

It is not surprising to find leaders from different sectors of society and in the media fraternity standing undivided in commending his personal and professional attributes.

To them, he was an exceptional bridge-builder — a moulder of consensus across the political divide and a model of selfless public service.