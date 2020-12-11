KEVIN LINGS: What the ‘new normal’ of low interest rates and high government debt means for investors

The world economy in 2020 was overwhelmed by the introduction of extreme Covid-19-related lockdown measures. Apart from the human tragedy associated with the spread of Covid-19, these measures forced the world economy into an unprecedented economic recession.

This has been accompanied by a substantial increase in unemployment, a loss of business and household confidence, as well as a significant increase in debt.

It means that global GDP is on track to record an unprecedented decline in economic output during 2020 of about -4.4%.

Understandably, in early 2020, governments and central banks quickly came under enormous pressure to respond to the crisis. This included a substantial increase in government transfers to support businesses and the household sectors, but also an increased effort by central banks to provide further monetary policy relief.

While some central banks, like the SA Reserve Bank, had scope to cut interest rates further, most major central banks did not. With little scope to reduce interest rates any further, they were forced to expand their use of ‘unconventional’ policy measures, such as quantitative easing or yield curve control to provide financial market stability and sustain economic growth.

These policy initiatives manifested in a rapid expansion of both government and central bank balance sheets, especially within developed economies such as the US, UK and euro-area. In particular, most of the large central banks now own vast quantities of risky assets, including government bonds.

For example, by the beginning of October, the US Federal Reserve had accumulated a phenomenal $4.88-trillion in US government bonds. This, compared with less than $600m before the 2008/2009 global financial market crisis.

This perpetual accumulation of government bonds by the large central banks effectively allowed governments to run much larger-than-normal fiscal deficits, confident in the belief that their central banks would continue to accumulate a significant portion of any outstanding government debt.