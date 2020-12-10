Opinion GLOBAL INVESTOR JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Brexit bargain-hunting Be prepared if Mr Market becomes fearful of a short-term Brexit fallout BL PREMIUM

The UK is hurtling towards the Brexit transition deadline of December 31 2020. Whether a trade deal is struck in the coming weeks or not, border controls will be implemented from January 1 2021.

That means immediate full border checks on UK goods entering mainland Europe, although the UK will only implement the same from July 1 2021. UK citizens will also need to get used to the same passport controls most other non-EU nationals experience when travelling to mainland Europe. Amid all the uncertainty (and possible chaos), let’s look at some UK-listed shares that could do well over the long term, irrespective of what transpires in the coming month...