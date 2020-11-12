Opinion THERE SHALL BE WORK XHANTI PAYI: How will unions adjust to a brave, new (online) world? The workplace changes brought about by Covid-19 raise fresh challenges. How will employers and unions adjust? BL PREMIUM

The coronavirus pandemic has delivered unprecedented changes to the way we work. In a discussion with a group of friends recently, it occurred to me that we cannot, and should not, underestimate the severity of the disruption we have suffered.

I use the word "suffered" because, while some of the disruption has been positive, there have also been major blows to the way in which we organise work.