GIULIETTA TALEVI: Ramaphosa defies lockdown expectations

Cyril, the party pooper. Well, that was going to be my headline anyway.

As it turns out, President Cyril Ramaphosa, contrary to the doomsday rumour mill, has actually relaxed SA’s lockdown restrictions further — allowing for the resumption of normal liquor trading hours and full international travel — even as he extended the national state of disaster to December 15.

Mercifully, SA is not heading back into the dark days of full lockdown — unlike many European countries. Clearly, however, we need to behave ourselves.

“With the festive season approaching,” said the Prez, it’s natural that we will want to “forget the troubles and tribulations of 2020 but this does not mean that we should let our guard down.”

It turns out, given the evidence he cites, that Ramaphosa may actually be a bit of a Facebook stalker (even if his Twitter account isn’t worth the bother.)

“I have been personally getting increasingly concerned by what I’m seeing on social media where people are holding big parties and social events as though the virus does not exist” he lamented. “These are superspreader events that must be avoided because this is dangerous behaviour”.

That means: wear masks, meet outdoors, and download the government’s Covid alert app (only 700,000 people have so far).

Ramaphosa, like most world leaders outside of Sweden, is pinning his hopes on an effective vaccine.

“It is still our greatest defence and there are now several candidate vaccines in development,” he said last night. Chief among them — at least, this week — are Pfizer and BioNTech, whose vaccine apparently prevented more than 90% of symptomatic infections, in a large-scale trial.

Meanwhile, US biotech company Moderna is to begin assessing data from its phase 3 vaccine trials “within a week”, according to US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci. Speaking at the FT Live Global Pharmaceutical Summit, Fauci said he would be “surprised if we didn’t see a similar degree of efficacy” to the positive results released by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday.

The problem with the Pfizer news, which sparked a huge global stock market rally, is that it requires an enormous investment in cold-chain infrastructure as the vaccine needs to be stored at -70 degrees celsius and goes bad after 5 days. This, says Bloomberg, “means that countries will need to build from scratch the deep-freeze production, storage and transportation networks needed for the vaccine to survive”.

The huge investment and co-ordination required all but ensures that only rich nations are guaranteed access”. You can read that article here.

Those refrigeration challenges haven’t frozen this week’s stock market enthusiasm just yet however.

As the FT writes in this article: “though some of the initial exuberance is wearing off, Monday’s announcement ... has galvanised global business and markets desperate for a return to some kind of “normal”.

I’ll drink to that.

*Talevi is the FM's Money & Investing editor.

