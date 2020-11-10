RAZINA MUNSHI: Brace for SA’s first Covid election

Wear a mask and, should you wish, carry your own pen. Accept hand sanitiser at voting stations. Strict social distancing rules apply — so don’t be too alarmed by long queues of voters. And indelible ink marker pens used by electoral officials will now be applied to a voters thumb using disposable cotton buds.

That is how the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will run its voting stations on Wednesday, when it will hold by-elections for the first time since March.

The commission has to catch up with a programme that was abandoned when Covid-19 hit, which means that by-elections will be held in 45 wards across 55 municipalities countrywide.

The election, for which over 600,000 people are registered to participate, will be the biggest test for the IEC’s sense of readiness as it prepares to manage next year’s local government elections.

Even though news emerged yesterday of a potentially effective Covid-19 vaccine, next year’s local government election is likely to be the first held under Covid-19 restrictions.

But Sy Mamabolo, CEO of the IEC, is well aware of the challenges — and his organisation is ready for it, he says.

Voter turnout

Catching Covid-19 shouldn’t be a reason not to vote. In fact, one of the biggest risks to elections held during the pandemic is fear, and the low turnout it may cause.

Already, voter turnout in most established democracies has trended lower since the 1980s, as disillusionment and apathy set in.

Happily, this wasn’t the case during presidential elections in the US last week. Covid may have been a big issue on voters’ minds, but it didn’t deter them from voting.

In all, more than 65% of Americans participated in the election process, which is set to be the highest turnout since 1900 — and that was before women were legally allowed to vote.

Both candidates — the eventual winner Joe Biden, and the incumbent Donald Trump — received the most and second-most votes in US history. The Guardian is tracking posted ballots which broke records this year.

A number of other countries increased voter turnout during this pandemic. Burundi saw turnout rise 14 percentage points, as 88% of eligible voters came out; Poland’s climbed 13 percentage points, to 68% of voters; and South Korea’s rose 8 percentage points to 66%.

By contrast, the largest drops in turnout were seen in the Dominican Republic (down 14 percentage points) and north Macedonia, which both had high numbers of coronavirus cases just before their elections.

Some countries just don’t want to risk it. More than 60, in fact have delayed elections this year.

Still, those that went ahead reported that the risk of transmission in polling stations decreases if officials enforce social distancing, require masks, increase ventilation, and sanitise surfaces.

Others resorted to more costly measures: increasing the number of voting stations, extending voting hours, or allowing postal votes.

In SA, while the IEC says it’s ready, the fact is that by-elections tend to attract fewer voters. This is why the prognosis for Wednesday’s by-elections isn’t great. Especially in areas like the Eastern Cape, where Covid-19 cases are rising.

Budget cuts hit elections

If there’s one thing Covid-19 has done though, it’s to force countries to think about alternative ways of running elections.

So, for example, could electronic voting ever become a reality in SA?

Not yet, it seems — even if it would make voting a quicker and safer option during the virus.

Which doesn’t mean the IEC isn’t trying. It is, for example, hoping to pilot an e-voting project in certain wards -but a funding squeeze seems to have doomed this prospect.

On this point, Mamambolo says the commission’s budget was slashed this year. Nonetheless, the IEC plans to take its plea for more support to National Treasury.

It might as well: if it can’t argue successfully for more election funding during this pandemic, the odds of it succeeding any other time would be vanishingly thin.

* Munshi is News & Fox editor of the FM​

