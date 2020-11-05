GIULIETTA TALEVI: Why does America even have an electoral college?

So much for the blue wave.

Joe Biden now seems on track to win the US presidency, provided Nevada’s votes fall in his favour, but it hasn’t been the overwhelming repudiation of the Trump presidency that some wanted.

On the markets, we saw a rally on US markets — particularly on the tech-heavy Nasdaq — amid uncertainty over the result.

Particularly fascinating is that the stay-at-home stocks which have been the biggest beneficiaries of Covid — Amazon, Google, Facebook and Netflix — are considered the defensive plays on the stock markets. It used to be that in moments of uncertainty, stalwarts like Johnson and Johnson or General Electric would do well.

But this has changed. If Republicans hold onto the Senate, and there’s no Democrat landslide to push through a massive fiscal spending plan, the traditional cyclical stocks which would have benefitted for an infrastructure spending spree will be weaker.

To have a deeper sense of how this turbulent election will affect stock markets, read the Financial Times’ round-up, as well as this newsletter from Bloomberg’s John Authers.

I must admit that every 4 years, as the US election rolls around, I have to re-acquaint myself with the oddity that is the electoral college system.

Why, in fact, does it even exist? What’s wrong with just using the popular vote to decide the presidency? Why not ditch it?

Clearly, the problem of the electoral college — which ultimately determines who wins the US presidency — has been around for a very long time.

As Washington Post columnist Katrina vanden Heuvel writes in this intriguing analysis: ”the most enduring myth about the electoral college is that it was carefully engineered by the framers of the Constitution, and therefore we shouldn’t tamper with it.”

This, she says, wasn’t the case. What happened was that in 1787, the US Constitutional Convention was deadlocked: one faction wanted Congress to elect the president, and the other group pushed for direct election.

“To bring both sides together, James Madison proposed a compromise: a group of elite electors who would mediate the popular vote and defect if they deemed the peoples’ choice unfit for office,” she says.

It meant the original system was soon revised by the 12th Amendment, which split the voting process for president and vice president. And, since then, there have been more than 700 bills and amendments offered to replace the electoral college — many of which passed in one house of Congress and languishing in the other.”

It’s why vanden Heuvel writes, whoever wins this year’s EC vote, the system needs to be changed.

Can you say Schadenfreude?

If Trump loses, at least he’ll have the spectacular implosion of what would have been the world’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever, to console him. It’s a prime example of how the Chinese have no respect for fair play — something you could imagine Trump himself arguing.

On Monday night, Chinese regulators summoned executives of the Ant group, including its founder Jack Ma, to a meeting. Exactly what was discussed remains a mystery — but no-one will now doubt that the power in the Chinese market sits very much with its government, not the moneymakers.

But the result was that the $37bn public debut of Ma’s Ant Group has been shelved.

The official line is that Beijing suspended the listing to “protect market stability” — whatever that means. Maybe it was just that Jack Ma got just too big for his entrepreneurial boots and needed a timely put-down?

As the FT writes here: “Ant’s credit business is now so huge that it now issues about one-tenth of all of China’s non-mortgage consumer loans, but the vast majority of these are made through its partner banks or packaged as securities and sold on, with only 2% falling on to Ant’s balance sheet.”

The thing is, if you’re one of the 1.5 million retail investors who had signed up to buy stock in the offering — or one of the bankers who stood to make millions — you are seething.

There was clearly immense demand — $3 trillion of orders — which is why there was such shock at the cancellation of Ant’s public debut.

To read more about the masses of shell-shocked aspirant Ant investors, read this Bloomberg article.

And, speaking of shock and awe, back to the protracted US presidential tally. Good luck, America.

*Talevi is the FM's Money & Investing editor.

