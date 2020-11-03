The future happens the same way

For every $1bn invested in new technology, $112m is lost to projects that fail, according to a 2018 study by the Project Management Institute.

This means that by 2020, companies across the globe had wasted a collective $224bn on failed technology transformations.

Digital transformation can be complicated. And getting it wrong can be have serious consequences.

Yet to remain relevant and competitive in the digital era, all competitive modern organisations need to place far more strategic emphasis on software development, which sits at the heart of digital transformation and competitive advantage.

At iOCO, we speak of DevAnything, because literally anything is possible with modern technology, software, data, analytics, and integration. Software is no longer about a business requirement spec that gets handed to an IT team. It has become an integrated, continuous process that enables business to develop creative and innovative solutions.

At a high level, forward-thinking CEO need assurance that their organisation is able to deliver on three crucial components: design, agility, and interconnection.